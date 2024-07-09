PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

