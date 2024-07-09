Norden Group LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in UFP Technologies by 112.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $298.89 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $302.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.