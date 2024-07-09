18,468 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

