Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,880 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 68.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 92.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 61,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

