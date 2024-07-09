Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $859,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

