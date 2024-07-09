14,702 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

