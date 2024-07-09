Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

