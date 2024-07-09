5,388 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.