Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

