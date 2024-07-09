Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

