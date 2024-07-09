Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,713 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.70 million, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.05%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

