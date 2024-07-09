Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 326 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 108.7% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

