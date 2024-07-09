Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,005 Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

FPFD opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

