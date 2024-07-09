Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.