MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

