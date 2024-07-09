Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

