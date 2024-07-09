Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,636,000 after buying an additional 84,931 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

