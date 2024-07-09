International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 261.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.