Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,283 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 555,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

