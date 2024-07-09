Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,620 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.