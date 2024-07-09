Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 3.8 %

SYM stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,958 shares of company stock worth $5,965,792. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.