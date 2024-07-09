Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $905,000 Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,528,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FDG opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

