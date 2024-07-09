Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

