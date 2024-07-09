Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZV stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

