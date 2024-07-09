Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.57% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 293,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.