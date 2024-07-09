Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

