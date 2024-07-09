Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $947,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

