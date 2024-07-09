Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,288.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

