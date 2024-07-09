Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
BATS:TBJL opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.
About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
