Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.5 %

ZNTL stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

