Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

