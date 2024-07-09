Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

