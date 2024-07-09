Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 548,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 86,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.