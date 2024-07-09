Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

