Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 176.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

