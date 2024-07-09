Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RSPU stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.