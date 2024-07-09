Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $304.48 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $298.07 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.11 and its 200-day moving average is $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

