FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,741.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 285,522 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.