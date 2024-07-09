Financial Life Advisors Acquires 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

AMZN stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

