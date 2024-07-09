Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

