Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 35,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

