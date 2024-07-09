Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

