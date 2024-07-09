Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

ESS opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

