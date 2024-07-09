10,521 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 492,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

