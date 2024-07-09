First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $252,000 in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 19.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

NVMI opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

