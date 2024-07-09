Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

