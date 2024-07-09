First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 32,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 98,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

