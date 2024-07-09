First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 751 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

