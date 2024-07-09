Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,111,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 8,060.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 857,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 846,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Avantor stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

