First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.